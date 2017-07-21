Rain in the city

Although rain is considered a blessing, residents of Karachi always face a lot of problems because of heavy rain. Once again, the local authorities failed to keep their promise. Heavy showers in the city always disturb the lives of residents. On Wednesday (Jul 19), the sudden downpour led to massive traffic jams and water loggings. All main arteries were flooded with water. Commuters returning from work were affected the most. People living in slums spent their night in make-shift tents.

While residents suffer, the educated bureaucrats running the city’s administration sat comfortably in their offices, indifferent to all the chaos in the city. Broken roads and open sewers made the situation even worse. Because of bad governance and mismanagement, the country’s mega city is slowly turning into ruins. When will the relevant authorities wake up?

Ashfaq Sharif (Karachi)