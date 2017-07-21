Rights for domestic workers

Recently, two different incidents of abuse of minor domestic servants were reported in the newspapers across the country. The question is: Were those stories enough to jolt the conscience of the influential class? Sadly, this is not the first time that such gruesome incident has been reported. Although FIRs have been registered against the accused, a lot more is needed to be done to deal with this menace. People should know that employing minor children is an offence under the country’s criminal laws.

Such incidents leave a black stain on the face of our society. This inhuman treatment cannot be tolerated and accepted under any circumstances. The accused must be investigated and prosecuted. We must not turn a blind eye to such abusive behaviour. Instead of being a silent spectator, we should try to put an end to it.

Javaid Bashir (Lahore)