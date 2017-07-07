Woman commits suicide after heavily indebted husband disappears

A woman ended her life by hanging herself in North Nazimabad on Thursday after her heavily indebted husband disappeared from the house.

North Nazimabad SHO Khalid Rafique said police were informed that Shamim Riaz, 55, wife of Riaz Jaffar, hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house. The woman’s son said in his statement that his father ran a shoe shop in the locality and had borrowed Rs20 million from people to invest in the business.

He said his father left home on the 27th of Ramazan with his passport and other valuables. The SHO said the borrowers had been visiting the house to take back their money after the man’s disappearance. Riaz’s wife felt humiliated over those visits and killed herself, he added. Police handed the body to heirs for burial.