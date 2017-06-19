Balochistan PA witnesses exchange of hot words

Opposition stages walkout; supplementary demands for grant approved

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly witnessed an ugly scene on Sunday as the government and opposition members exchanged hot words over the issue of supplementary demands of grant.

Soon after the trade of barbs, the opposition members of the provincial assembly staged a walk out of the assembly. Balochistan Assembly held its session held with Speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani in the chair.

The session approved supplementary demands for grant of approximately Rs50 billion. Opening debate on the new budget, Leader of Opposition in the House, Moulana Abdul Wasey urged the federal government to immediately pay its due share to Balochistan to accelerate the pace of progress and prosperity in the province. Later, the Speaker adjourned session of the House till 3:00pm Monday.