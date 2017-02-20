Important data

It is difficult to dispute the suggestion made by cardiologists and diabetologists during a press conference in Karachi on Friday that the government should collect data on diabetes, hypertension, obesity, hepatitis and cardiac ailments as part of the census.

The statistics gleaned by the government could be used to draft suitable policy initiatives to deal with these diseases. Experts will also be able to determine the demographics of the prevalence and incidence of these diseases. The government should not ignore this suggestion as it serves the public interest.

Manal Abid

Karachi

