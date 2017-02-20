In the wake of the recent terrorist attacks in various parts of Pakistan, people are in a state of deep anguish and pain. We have been hit hard but that does not mean that we will hide; instead we will fight back. In this context it is good to hear that a telephonic conversation between Afghan National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz took place where the latter said that banned terrorist outfit Jamaatul Ahrar had accepted responsibility for the acts of terror. Aziz expressed concerns that the terrorist outfit continued to operate from its sanctuaries in Afghanistan. He also said it was important that the Afghan government take action against such elements so that both countries can deal with the menace of militancy together.

We need the cooperation of the world community, especially of Afghanistan, to counter threats to our security. Effective border management is also essential to prevent the movement of terrorists into our territory. Pakistan has been fighting terrorism for a long while and it is time that this war is brought to an end.

Tasneem Yaseen

Lahore

0



0







How to fight terror was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187523-How-to-fight-terror/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "How to fight terror" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187523-How-to-fight-terror.