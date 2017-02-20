Print Story
19 injured in Mansehra road mishap
February 20, 2017
Peshawar
MANSEHRA: At least 19 people, including women and children, sustained injures when a passenger van plunged into a deep ravine in HariMerra area of the district on Sunday. The van, carrying passengers, was on its way to Mansehra from GalliBadralwhen it plunged into a ravine in Tanawalarea apparently due to break failure.Local people rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra and a hospital in Khaki.