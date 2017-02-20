LAHORE

JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said terrorism in the country could be controlled and lasting peace restored only by removing economic disparities and the prevailing system of exploitation.

Addressing the concluding session of a three-day programme for the JI leadership at Mansoora on Sunday, Sirajul Haq said inequitable distribution of wealth had divided the society into two groups.

On one side were the political pundits who were rolling in wealth. On the other side were the two hundred million people who had to struggle for their living like insects but were unable to get their basic needs. As long as this exploitative system prevailed, terrorism and lawlessness could not be controlled, he added.

The JI chief said the masses desired a change as they were depressed over the terrorism, lawlessness and economic disparities, but they were not ready to play their role for a change. However, he said, the day when the oppressed masses threw off the yoke of political slavery would be the moment of their liberation and the political death of the ruling elite. Sirajul Haq assured the electorate that the JI would field a team of honest and competent people in the next elections and the masses should review their voting trend and refuse to accept the plunderers who had been tried many a time. He said for the last seventy years, the general public had been exploited in the worst possible manner. The ruling junta had been amassing wealth while the general public had been paying heavy taxes and utilities bills only to finance the luxuries of the rulers. He said industrial tycoons who owned dozens of factories and mills could easily get their utilities bills waved off whereas the electricity metre of a daily wage earner was cut off for non-payment of a bill of Rs 1,000.

0



0







Siraj for removing economic disparities was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187485-Siraj-for-removing-economic-disparities/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Siraj for removing economic disparities" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187485-Siraj-for-removing-economic-disparities.