ISLAMABAD: Naeem Bukhari, the counsel for Imran Khan, submitted additional documents along with his application on Saturday in the Panama Papers case against the Sharif family, claiming that the trust dead is fake.

The documents include interview transcripts of Prime Minister Nawaz’s son Hussain Nawaz, which were aired during January 19 and April 4 last year.

The application states that the additional documents attached contain factual information while providing its advance copy to the lawyer of Sharif family. It asked making the documents as part of the case record.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered Imran to submit information on interviews of Hussain Nawaz.

0



0







Trust deed is bogus: PTI lawyer was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187430-Trust-deed-is-bogus-PTI-lawyer/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trust deed is bogus: PTI lawyer" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187430-Trust-deed-is-bogus-PTI-lawyer.