Print Story
X
-
Trust deed is bogus: PTI lawyerFebruary 19, 2017Print : Top Story
ISLAMABAD: Naeem Bukhari, the counsel for Imran Khan, submitted additional documents along with his application on Saturday in the Panama Papers case against the Sharif family, claiming that the trust dead is fake.
The documents include interview transcripts of Prime Minister Nawaz’s son Hussain Nawaz, which were aired during January 19 and April 4 last year.
The application states that the additional documents attached contain factual information while providing its advance copy to the lawyer of Sharif family. It asked making the documents as part of the case record.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered Imran to submit information on interviews of Hussain Nawaz.