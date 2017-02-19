-
Pliskova to face Wozniacki in Qatar Open finalFebruary 19, 2017
DOHA: Karolina Pliskova and Caroline Wozniacki will meet each other in the Qatar Open final after both won two matches on a long, soggy and gruelling Friday here.
On another day punctuated by heavy showers and thunderstorms, meaning long delays for the players, Czech Pliskova beat Zhang Shuai of China 6-2, 6-0, then Dominika Cibulkova in an exciting semi-final 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Her playing day began at 12:30 local time (0930 GMT) ending just before 11pm.
Similarly, Dane Wozniacki first beat American qualifier Lauren Davies 7-5 6-1, then Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig 6-1, 6-2, finishing past midnight.
Puig was also playing her second match of the day having earlier completed her victory against Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.Friday was one of the worst days yet, with delays up to around five because of thunderstorms. It took some 12 hours to complete just five singles matches.