Islamabad: Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammed Motahar Ali-Shabi called on Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here on Thursday.

Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada welcomed Ambassador of Yemen and said that Pakistanis have great love and respect for Yemeni people. He said that Pakistan has cordial and brotherly relations with Yemen and we wish for stable and peaceful Yemen.

Ambassador Motahar Ali-Shabi said that Pakistan and Yemen enjoy close and fraternal ties. He noted that 100 Yemeni students are pursuing higher education in different universities in Pakistan under Cultural Exchange Programme.

The envoy also appreciated the present economic situation of Pakistan. Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada said that it is very positive that Yemeni students are studying in Pakistani educational institutes, adding that there should be reciprocal education.

Scholarship programme for Yemeni students also came under discussion during the meeting. Secretary Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination Raja Muhammad Nadir Ali and Director General Pakistan Sports Board Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera were also present in the meeting.

