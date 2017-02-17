The attacks on Mall Road in Lahore and Hayatabad in Peshawar have proved that we are still far from an ultimate triumph against terrorism. Both attacks killed and injured a number of innocent citizens. These atrocities have been hitting Pakistan intermittently despite the efforts of different regimes – civilian and military – to curb them in the country. It was the gruesome terrorist attack on the Army Public School that had led to the formulation of NAP and other operations against militancy in the country. While some of these operations successfully managed to attain their targets, the full-fledged implementation of NAP seems far from complete.

The instability of our security system, particularly at the borders, gives an outlet to the terrorists to easily enter our country where they establish centres and indoctrinate young minds in the false name of Islam. There is a dire need to trace and destroy such centres and enforce all the points of NAP to eliminate militancy immediately.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

