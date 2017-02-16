Islamabad

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani has directed all police officials to ensure fool proof security arrangements in the capital to thwart any untoward incident.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to review security arrangements in the capital which was attended among others by SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas, SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Syed Tanveer Mustafa, all SDPOs and SHOs.

In the aftermath of terrorism incidents in Lahore and Peshawar, he directed for effective patrolling measures in the city. He asked the police officials to conduct snap checking and directed for effective patrolling as well as checking at the entry and exit points of the city.

Issuing special directions to all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs in connection with overall security, he said that no sluggish attitude during performance of duties would be tolerated. Kiani directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff.

He also ordered for effective combing and search operations in various areas of the city. He said that relevant DSPs should themselves monitor the search operation and not to make inconvenience for innocent people.

In case of any complaint, he said disciplinary action would be taken against the officials involved in it. He directed to take further effective steps to control crime in the city and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

The SSP directed staff of Rescue 15 to immediately respond to the public calls seeking police assistance.

He said that sluggish attitude would not be tolerated and also ordered effective policing measures to curb incidents of dacoity and street crime.

