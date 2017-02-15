High-rises in PECHS, two other areas to be inspected

SHC appoints its nazir as commissioner to report violations

The Sindh High Court appointed its nazir as a commissioner on Tuesday to inspect multistoried and high-rise residential and commercial buildings in PECHS, North Nazimabad and Civil Lines areas – allegedly constructed in violation of building laws.

The directives came on a petitions filed by a non-government organisation. The petitioner submitted that high-rise projects Royal Empire, Samsam Grand Residency, Marium Heights, Bakshi Tower, Safa Tower, Karimi Arcade, Laiba Tower in PECHS Block 2 and 6, North Nazimabad and Civil Lines were built in violation of regulations.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the construction of arcades, which opened to areas, was also in violation of building by-laws.

He submitted that despite repeated requests, copies of approved building plans were not provided by the Sindh Building Control Authority and the petitioner has no option but to file the petitions.

The SBCA counsel submitted that there was a procedure for providing copies of documents from the authority’s office. He said the procedure would be intimated by SBCA in the future to all applicants as and when the applications were received from them.

To a court query, he submitted that as per the prevailing rules and regulations of the SBCA, every builder was required to display the approved building plan at the website but added that he was not sure as to whether this condition was fulfilled in these cases or not.

He also sought time to file separate statements along with details of action if any taken against the builders for not complying with the rules.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar appointed its nazir as the commissioner to inspect the buildings and submit report.

The court also directed the SBCA to file comments along with relevant documents and notices issued by the authority to the builders for not displaying the approved building plan at the site and adjourned the hearing till March 8.

Education secretary

The high court directed secretary education to appear in person and submit report on the progress of the renovation of a government school building and classes bring held there.

The directives came on a petition against the shifting of the government boys and girls school in PECHS.

The petitioner submitted that education department was trying to sell the school building, which was established in 1952, instead of repairing it.

The court was informed that the building was vacated for renovation even though no approval was granted by the finance department.

On the previous hearing, the provincial law officer had submitted that the construction of the school building had been completed but he was not aware as to whether the school was handed over to its administration or not.

The court took exception over the secretary education, who was directed to file a report on school, not appearing for the hearing and warned him to appear in person or face coercive action.

