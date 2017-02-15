PESHAWAR: Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) at the IMSciences in Peshawar organised one-day training on the Training Methods for Islamic Finance.Twenty-one participants from various financial institutions including The Bank of Khyber, Al-Baraka Bank, Bank Al-Falah Islamic Banking, NBP Islamic Bank, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and other institutions as Al-Khidmat Foundation, Helping Hand International, and relevant faculty and students of Islamic banking and Takaful attended the training. The training was part of the broader Islamic finance education programme to integrate locally and globally acknowledged networks in Islamic Finance, said an official communiqué.

