According to some media reports, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is looking into outsourcing the management of three major airports – Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi – to international companies for their operation, management, maintenance and development of aeronautical and non-aeronautical assets. In my opinion, if the outsourcing of these assets is expected to result into high efficiency and reliability, the country should go ahead.

Outsourcing an asset to a foreign company brings certain benefits. In case of our airports, these airports will be managed by the best management – administratively, operationally, technically and financially. As the contracts will be dealing with a huge amount of money, the legal team employed should be of the highest standard and paid handsomely for their job.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi

0



0







Outsourcing was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185875-Outsourcing/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Outsourcing" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185875-Outsourcing.