The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan is a regulatory body established under the Pharmacy Act 1967 to regulate the practice and education of pharmacy and to uplift the standards of pharmacists, but unfortunately it has limited its role to the recognition of institutions only.

It is time the council brought much needed changes in the outdated-act to upgrade the practice of pharmacy in country.

Najeeb Ullah

Peshawar

