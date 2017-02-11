Print Story
X
-
FDE gets new director (admin)February 11, 2017Print : Islamabad
Islamabad
The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has made Adnan Hussain Shaheed Model College for Boys, G-9/4, Principal Syed Farhad Ali Shah, the director (Administration), at the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).
The appointment came after the removal of the incumbent, Major (r) Abdul Waheed Khan, for defying orders of the relevant CADD officials.
Syed Farhad Ali Shah is currently on leave. He is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and will assume the new responsibility on homecoming, which will happen in few days.
In his absence, FDE director (budget) Tahir Mehmood Khosa will have the additional task of overseeing the office of the director (administration).