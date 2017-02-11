WPC holds consultation on implementation of pro-women laws

Islamabad

To commemorate the National Women’s Day that falls on the February 12, the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) organised a one-day national consultation on the issues and challenges in the implementation of pro-women laws.

Women and men parliamentarians from national level and across the four provincial assemblies and the two legislative assemblies of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were invited to participate. In addition, relevant stakeholders from executive branch of the government including the police, medico-legal, media, and education department were invited to share their perspectives and challenges in the implementation of these laws.

Secretary Caucus, MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik opened the consultation with her welcome address. She said caucus has addressed the key issues faced by Pakistani women through legislative measures as well as knowledge sharing and continuous advocacy. “A number of pro-women legislations have been enacted but the conviction rates remain low and still women cannot access justice,” she regretted.

She said that the national consultation was also part of the WPC’s endeavours to address these challenges. “We are them and we are for them. We have always stood for them and we shall continue to stand by them,” said the secretary Caucus. She assured her commitment and stance on working for the social, economic and political uplift of women and said that the recommendations drawn from this consultation would be considered for adoption and strategizing future actions by the relevant quarters.

Minister of State for Information Mariam Aurangzeb stated in her keynote address that the key to progress of women and girls in the country is education. “Unless a woman is not treated equally on the basis of education with male counterparts at the household level, the struggle to attain equality would continue.” She also emphasised on the importance of engaging men in the process of bringing empowerment for women.

Chairperson NCSW, Khawar Mumtaz highlighted the struggle of women of Pakistan and gave historical references to the importance of February 12 for women movement. She congratulated women caucus for continuing the struggle for women’s political and economic empowerment by introducing pro women laws and also acknowledged the efforts of the Caucus in highlighting the challenges in implementation of these laws and suggested way forward to improve the situation of women in the country.

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha stated that despite many women focused legislations in place, Pakistan continues to rank low in gender index on account of weak institutional mechanisms. “If improvement is desired, the institutions like Ministry of Human Rights and Women Development Departments, Women Commissions and Caucuses need to be strengthened and empowered with sufficient budgetary allocation and human resource.” She also stressed on the need for collective efforts with civil society for addressing the gaps in implementation of pro women laws.

John O Brien, Country Representative for Trocaire highlighted the organisation’s commitments and programme for strengthening institutions, improving response mechanisms and facilitating survivors and victims of gender based violence. He also showed commitment to support National and Provincial Women Parliamentary Caucuses for empowering women and girls and to eliminate all forms of gender based discrimination. He also committed Trocaire’s support in establishment of the commission in Sindh, strengthening its impact in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and continuing their engagement with national commission and Federal Women Parliamentary Caucus.

The inaugural session was followed by panel discussions. Plenary one, chaired by MPA KP, Mairaj Humayun, Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus, discussed about challenges in implementation of Harassment at Work Place Act 2010. Maliha Saeed from AASHA (Alliance Against Sexual Harassment) shared overview of the implementation of the law. Panellists from police, health, higher education and civil aviation discussed benefits of the law and how their institutions have taken steps to implement this law. The plenary 2, chaired by Raheela Durrani, Speaker Balochistan Assembly, discussed the issues and gaps that challenge the implementation of pro-women legal frameworks. Internal and external factors impeding elimination of violence against women and their access to justice as well as gaps in existing response mechanisms were discussed. Representatives from national police bureau and human rights activists were among the panellists. Plenary 3, immediately followed by the Concluding Session discussed the roles of mindsets in Law enforcement and lack of awareness as major impediments to implementation of pro-women laws and policies. The plenary was chaired by Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali who noted the issues that the medico-legal departments are faced with on account of which timely processing of forensics and processes become slow.

Ashtar Ausaf Ali who pointed out towards repeated violation of laws by communities which impedes effective implementation of any law in the country. He emphasised on the importance of data collection and commended the government’s initiative to hold the census in March 2017 which would serve to effectively implement laws and development programs.

0



0







WPC holds consultation on implementation of pro-women laws was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185476-WPC-holds-consultation-on-implementation-of-pro-women-laws/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "WPC holds consultation on implementation of pro-women laws" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185476-WPC-holds-consultation-on-implementation-of-pro-women-laws.