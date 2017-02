LAHORE

The Punjab government has evolved an effective action plan for occupational safety and health for industrial workers who remain exposed to respire-able dust particularly silica dust micro-crystals, which cause a dangerous lungs disorder.

It was disclosed by Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja while presiding over a meeting of subject core–committee.

