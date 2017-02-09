This refers to the article, ‘Embracing climate change’ (Feb 6) by Mark Mac Caughrean. The writer has rightly highlighted the casual attitude of scientists and the people. The people are ignoring and avoiding one of the most serious matters. This indifference will not stop carbon emissions. Ice will melt and glaciers will run into the oceans at the increasing rates. Sea levels will rise and the likelihood of floods will increase. This will destroy the country’s food and cash crops.

Scientists, politicians and the people must take this issue seriously and put their efforts for the protection of the world. Plantation must be promoted. The government must plant more trees and promote wind and solar energy.

Rehana Rafique

Hyderabad

0



0







Final countdown was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184910-Final-countdown/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Final countdown" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184910-Final-countdown.