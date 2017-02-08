‘Karachi operation to be taken to its logical end’

Governor Zubair holds meetings with Karachi corps

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Karachi Corps Commander Lt General Shahid Baig Mirza on Tuesday discussed the overall law and order situation in Sindh and the ongoing targeted operation in Karachi.

According to press release issued by the Governor House, both the authorities expressed commitment to continue the ongoing targeted operation in Karachi to bring it to a logical conclusion.

They maintained that personnel of the Sindh Rangers, police, and other law-enforcement agencies had rendered selfless and numerous sacrifices for the cause of maintaining law and order in the province and their sacrifices would not be allowed to go in vain.

The Sindh governor said on the occasion that Karachi was an ideal destination for doing investment. He said the relevant quarters were required to work together for restoring true identity of the city.

On what was his busiest day since assuming office, the governor also met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the evening. Zubair discussed with him the ongoing operation in Karachi, development projects being completed in the province, civic utility projects of the city S-III and K-IV, mass transit programme being built in Karachi in the form of Bus Rapid Transit Service.

Both the civilian authorities expressed resolve to work jointly so that the ongoing development projects in the province, especially those being built with federal assistance would be completed within the stipulated time frame. The governor said the province would witness development and prosperity with mutual confidence and close cooperation to be enhanced among the stakeholders.

He said a renewed vision to carry out development and public service would ensure the best of civic facilities for the masses. Zubair said he had not come to the province to compete with anyone. “I’m here to resolve the problems of the people.”

He said Karachi was the economic backbone of the country and development of the city meant development of the entire country. He said collective efforts were required for accelerating financial activities in the province so that the real identity of the province could be revived.

The CM appreciated the resolve of the governor, saying the provincial government would extend utmost cooperation to him in order to resolve issues of people in an amicable manner

Both the governor and the CM jointly expressed resolve to take required actions for stabilising peace in the city.

In his meeting with Sindh IG Police AD Khowaja, the governor appreciated the services and sacrifices rendered by police for ensuring peace in the province. He said police had taken effective steps for countering the crimes despite having limited resources.

He directed the Sindh IG to take effective measures for eliminating crimes in the province on most indiscriminate and neutral lines without coming under pressure as provincial administration would extend maximum cooperation to police for this cause.

He said the ongoing operation in Karachi would continue till achieving its logical end.

He said the Sindh police force would be equipped with latest technology to detect and combat crimes while efforts should be made to uplift physical conditions of police stations.

The IGP informed the governor about performance of the Sindh police and steps taken by him to stabilise the law and order situation in the province.

In his meeting with Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, the governor exhorted him that it should be the foremost priority of the provincial administration to extend maximum relief to masses. He said masses could be benefited with early completion of the ongoing development schemes.

In this regard, the bulk water supply scheme K-IV, sewerage treatment S-III, and mass transit schemes were important programmes being built for residents of Karachi, he said.

Zubair said the departments of provincial administration should resolve issues of the masses on a priority basis and that there should an in-built system of check and balance over working and services rendered by the government’s administrative departments.

The chief secretary briefed the governor about working of the provincial departments and development projects being carried out in the province.

Meanwhile, members of the Sindh Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League—Nawaz also met the new Sindh governor. The governor urged them to render services for enactment of legislation, which would be used for extending maximum benefits to people of Sindh. He said only effective legislation could ensure maximum benefits to the masses.

Zubair said it was the foremost obligation of any of the elected public representative to discuss the issues being faced by residents of his or her constituency in the assembly so that a collective thinking and approach could be adopted for resolution of the civic issues of masses.

He said every time people chose their representatives to become members of the elected legislatures, they had a lot of expectations in their mind regarding resolution of their issues as their hopes should remain alive in the best of interest of system of democratic governance in the country.

The PML—N delegation informed the governor about issues of their respective electoral constituencies. They greeted Muhammad Zubair on assuming the charge of the Sindh governor, saying that they hoped that better cooperation and understanding would prevail between the federal and the Sindh governments in future.

They hoped that the Sindh Governor House would play its part for ensuring an environment of religious tolerance and sentiments of fraternal relations among people belonging to different sections of the society.

MPAs of PML—N who met the Sindh governor included Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Syed Amir Hyder Shah Sheerazi, Humayun Muhammad Kham, Haji Shafi Muhammad Jamot, and Syed Hussain Shah Sheerazi, and Soorath Thebo.

