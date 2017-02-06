All in one basket

Print Story
      February 06, 2017
      The recent $49bn CPEC agreement – which has a new estimate of $56bn – is a vital point in the economic progression of Pakistan. This indicates that ties between China and Pakistan are flourishing.

      Acquiring a noticeable stake in the PSE and the buyout of K-electric are other recent happenings which has strengthened ties between the two countries, but this is a bit concerning as well. If the country’s foreign policy will revolve around China alone and ignore other strategically important nations, it might lead to a self-created isolation in the long-run. China has proved its commitment to Pakistan at various instances but we should always keep our interests the foremost priority. That’s how progressive nations work.

      Areeb Shirazi

      Islamabad

