LAHORE

Sohaib-ud-Din Kakakhel has once again been elected as Nazim-e-Aala of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) Pakistan.

According to a press release, Sohaib-ud-Din Kakakhel is student of MPhil Sociology at the University of Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He was elected after secret balloting. He also served as Nazim-e-Aala in the outgoing session 2016.

