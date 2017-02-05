PESHAWAR: Student unions from the tribal areas have welcomed the decision of the Fata parliamentarians about merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They also announced to support and participate in the tribal rights convention scheduled to be organised by Fata parliamentary leader Shah Jee Gul Afridi on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Khyber Youth Forum president Amir Afridi, Qari Said Alam Shinwari of Alhaj Karwan Students Organisation, Fata Students Federation president Essa Khan Orakzai, Khyber Students president Roman Afridi and Javed Bajauri and others said they welcome the decision of the Fata parliamentarians.

The students’ leaders expressed gratitude to the Fata parliamentarians, media and civil society, Fata Siyasi Itihad and lawyers for supporting the cause of the tribal areas.

0



0







Student unions endorse Fata’s merger into KP was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184179-Student-unions-endorse-Fatas-merger-into-KP/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Student unions endorse Fata’s merger into KP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184179-Student-unions-endorse-Fatas-merger-into-KP.