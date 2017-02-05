-
Student unions endorse Fata’s merger into KPFebruary 05, 2017Print : National
PESHAWAR: Student unions from the tribal areas have welcomed the decision of the Fata parliamentarians about merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
They also announced to support and participate in the tribal rights convention scheduled to be organised by Fata parliamentary leader Shah Jee Gul Afridi on Monday.
Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Khyber Youth Forum president Amir Afridi, Qari Said Alam Shinwari of Alhaj Karwan Students Organisation, Fata Students Federation president Essa Khan Orakzai, Khyber Students president Roman Afridi and Javed Bajauri and others said they welcome the decision of the Fata parliamentarians.
The students’ leaders expressed gratitude to the Fata parliamentarians, media and civil society, Fata Siyasi Itihad and lawyers for supporting the cause of the tribal areas.