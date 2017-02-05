Pashto comedy drama staged at Nishtar Hall

PESHAWAR: Local artistes presented a Pashto theatre play on the theme of patriotism and other social evils at the jam-packed Nishtar Hall here on Saturday.

The play was satirical and humourous.

The Pakhtunkhwa Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with KP Culture Directorate presented the Pashto stage drama titled ‘Pa Ma Graan Watana’ (My beloved homeland).

A large number of families and art lovers watched it.

Directed by Mohammad Ilyas, the Pashto drama provided healthy entertainment to the people.

Actors Tauheedullah Qureshi, Siraj Akbar, Nadia Khan, Rahim Shahzad Kiran Ali, Parveen Boobi and Raja Khalil performed in the play and received applause from the audience.

Salma Mahboob, a housewife, said that she enjoyed the theatre play along with her family.

She said that families had fewer opportunities for entertainment.

Murad Ali Afridi, a resident of Bara, said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had great love and respect for their homeland and always rendered sacrifices for it.

Scriptwriter Sajjad Ali said the basic theme of the play was to arouse love for homeland among the people to contribute to the development of the country and fight social evils.

Senior actor Zardad Bulbul said that KP had produced many noted artistes.

He said that theatre could regain its past glory if the government supported this field.

Tariq Khan, Secretary Culture and Tourism, said they had planned literary and cultural events to promote local culture. He said that reformative plays would be encouraged to highlight the social issues.

