Jang Group’s annual magazine ‘Kaisa Hoga 2017’ published

KARACHI: Pakistan’s respected media organisation the ‘Jang Group’ has once again published its annual magazine through a special licence of ‘The Economist’. The magazine features opinions and predictions regarding the situation of Pakistan and the world in 2017 by international experts and renowned writers.

What is hidden in the coming year? Is the future of the Subcontinent connected to the Kashmir issue? What role does Pakistan play on the Great Game’s platform? Is corruption still rife or not? Is CPEC going to make the way forward for Pakistan? Is the war still on, even after the introduction of the National Action Plan? Readers will get to know all essential bits written by international experts.

This year’s magazine features international news, essays, economic and political scenarios, problems faced by countries, religion, culture, music, sports, films and entertainment, clothing, social media, societal issues, science and technology, past and future analysis, 2017 predictions, and many more details regarding the world. The economic corridor, art and literature have also been distinctively presented in this magazine.

The magazine will also give a thorough review of diplomatic relations between various countries. What significance does the victory of Trump hold? Will the selection of Trump mark the beginning of a new, dark international system in 2017? This is also being said that signs like that of the Greek Revolution can be seen in the world order now. Readers will also get a detailed insight on China by Simon Long. What international incidents will happen in 2017?

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's writing also be a part of this issue.

Pakistan will be a 70-year-old country in 2017. In the Jang Group’s section, readers can rejoice the features of Adil Najam, Hamid Mir, General Jehangir Karamat, Shuja Nawaz, Senator Mushahid Hussain, Hasan Karrar, Saleem Safi, Babar Sattar, Bilawal Bhutto, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, Balochistan Chief Minsiter Sanaullah Zehri, Pakistan Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s chief Farooq Sattar, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Ahsan Malik, Nadeem Hussain, Dr Akmal Hussain, Asad Rizvi, Syed Mohibullah Shah, Malik Riaz, Faisal Kapadia, Umar Cheema, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui and many other notable personalities. On the other hand, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have also written features for this magazine.

“Kaisa Hoga 2017” has achieved a unique position by including historic writings and dialogues regarding health, education, business, economy, finance, investments, banking, female entrepreneurs, environmental issues, international system, space approach and various inventions in its current issue.

This Urdu language magazine costs Rs300 only. This issue can easily be obtained from any bookstore or stall in Pakistan. For home delivery of this magazine, call 021-111-266-311, or write KH2017 and send an SMS to 8655. Potential readers can also visit the website (www.jang.com.pk/kh2017) or write an email to janggroup.com.pk2017 at the earliest.

