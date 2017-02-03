If you want to take an extra step to help prevent cavities, chewing sugarless gum may be just what the dentist ordered. The American Dental Association offers this advice:

Health Tips

* Choose sugarless gum to help boost saliva production and wash away bacteria.

* Increased saliva can raise tooth exposure to calcium and phosphate, both of which strengthen tooth enamel.

* Chew the gum for about 20 minutes after a meal.

* Chewing gum, however, is not a substitute for regular brushing and flossing.

