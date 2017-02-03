Print Story
X
-
Chewing sugarless gumFebruary 03, 2017Print : Islamabad
If you want to take an extra step to help prevent cavities, chewing sugarless gum may be just what the dentist ordered. The American Dental Association offers this advice:
Health Tips
* Choose sugarless gum to help boost saliva production and wash away bacteria.
* Increased saliva can raise tooth exposure to calcium and phosphate, both of which strengthen tooth enamel.
* Chew the gum for about 20 minutes after a meal.
* Chewing gum, however, is not a substitute for regular brushing and flossing.