LAHORE

The Punjab government Tuesday approved three development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs5.214 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 49th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 held at P&D Complex, Lahore.

Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Development of Bab-e-Pakistan (PC-II) at the cost of Rs46.62 million, feasibility study for the project development of green corridor and recreational areas along railway track from Shahdara to Raiwind (PC-II) at the cost of Rs16.978 million and elimination of Child & Bonded Labour Project (Integrated project for promotion of decent work for vulnerable workers in Punjab province) at the cost of Rs5.150 billion.

