LAHORE

A one-day job fair was held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Monday in which 30 companies set up their stalls who besides displaying their products registered UVAS students, who are about to graduate, for jobs.

Organised by the UVAS Office of University Advancement and Financial Aid (OUAFA) and Business Incubation Centre (BIC) in collaboration with some companies the objective of the fair was to provide an opportunity to new and graduating students and the alumni to meet the industry representatives and discuss with them about availability of various internships and career opportunities.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Abdul Basit inaugurated the job fair while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, a large number of industry representatives and students were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Basit requested the representatives of all participating companies to provide more and more opportunities to fresh graduates for their bright future. He said UVAS-trained manpower was working actively at national and international level in various organisations. He appreciated UVAS vibrant role and effort in the development of livestock and poultry and dairy sectors in Pakistan through its trained manpower and quality education.

Prof Pasha said it was a good opportunity for students to connect with the industry and find better career placements. He said UVAS was closely working with the industry and other veterinary institutions.

The VC said for the promotion of safe, healthy and high quality meat and milk UVAS would establish an outlet on Abdul Qadir Jillani Road outside the UVAS. He also lauded the efforts OUAFA in organising such a mega event.

