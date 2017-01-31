PESHAWAR: The Al-Khidmat Foundation arranged distribution of cash to orphaned children at a function here Monday at its orphanage, Aghosh Al-Khidmat, in Sardar Garhi.

Each child, including both male and female, was given Rs4,500 for the purchase of stationery and other educational material. The function was arranged by the Peshawar branch of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan headed by Fida Muhammad Khan.

Senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai was the chief guest on the occasion. Beside him, the function was also addressed by the Jamaat-i-Islami’s former MNA and the founder of

Al-Khidmat in Khyber Pakhtunkha Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Al-Khidmat’s provincial chief Khalid Waqas, District Council Peshawar Naib Nazim Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad, Peshawar head Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas, and Shamsuzzaman, a philanthropist based in the US and a donor for Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Shabbir Ahmad Khan recalled that the Al-Khidmat Foundation began working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 16 years ago and had now grow into a large organization with the biggest network of volunteers ready to work in emergencies for rescue, relief and reconstruction. He said Al-Khidmat Foundation was working in a number of fields including education, healthcare, orphan support programme, prisoners’ relief, and micro-credit.

Khalid Waqas pointed out that there were 300,000 to 400,000 orphans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it was the responsibility of the society to look after their needs. He said Al-Khidmat Foundation was helping 1,600 orphaned children in the province, including 98 admitted to the Aghosh Al-Khidmat centre in Peshawar and the remaining getting support at their homes.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah assured Al-Khidmat Foundation officials that he and the District Council Peshawar whenever required would extend help to Al-Khidmat activities.Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas highlighted the need for helping orphans and other vulnerable members of the society, including the disabled who form 10 percent of the population.

Shamsuzzaman said he was impressed by Al-Khidmat Foundation’s services as he had seen its work and the running of its facilities. “I find happiness in visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and meeting the people here,” he remarked.

Rahimullah Yusufzai remarked that one is able to receive spiritual satisfaction by assisting the poor and the needy, particularly the orphans. He urged the orphaned children to make the best of the educational opportunities made available to them and study hard to advance in life. He felt Al-Khidmat Foundation has built its credibility and was now getting donations from all over the world.

Azmat Akbar as the stage secretary highlighted the services of Al-Khidmat Foundation and Aghosh for the care of the orphaned children.

