KARACHI: Businessmen on Friday urged the government to make geographical indication bill into law in order to protect the intellectual property rights of local products.

Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame), in a statement, expressed concern over the slow progress of the geographical indications (GI) and also Basmati rice trade mark ownership.

State-owned Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Pakistan drafted Geographical Indication Bill 2016 to provide protection to the products, originating from a specific area, whose quality or reputation is attributable to its place of origin like Basmati rice, Sialkot footballs, Sindhi Ajrak, Multan mango and many other products.

Currently, geographical indications are being protected under collective mark system of Trademark Ordinance, 2001.

However, there are certain limitations regarding the right of application, control mechanism and other matters.

Zulfikar Thaver, president of Unisame, urged the Intellectual Property Organisation to expedite the matters to enable the rice sector to enjoy the benefits of GI and trade mark.

Thaver said the draft GI bill needs to be taken to the level of law. “Otherwise, it will just remain a document.”

He said there are several counterfeits and fake copies available in the markets. “Unfortunately, there are second copies of several leading brands available in the market.”

Thaver urged the government to protect their rights by taking legal action against infringements. “There is a wrong conception that the trademark registry and Intellectual Property Organisation will initiate action,” he said. “It is essential that a complaint is made and simultaneously legal action is taken.”

