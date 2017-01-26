Islamabad: The COMSATS Internet Services (CIS) has announced the launch of Viacon the first fully managed on-site HD videoconferencing service with its presence in major cities.

This industry revolutionizing approach will address the needs of enterprise customers who will be able to use on site videoconferencing said a press statement of COSATS issued here.

The need of modern workplace is constantly evolving so it is critical for service providers like CIS to evolve and cater to the customer s complete present and future business needs with transformative solutions. Viacon provides much more than the equipment for videoconference and is a fully managed service to ensure that customer’s video meetings bring all the business benefits without IT interruptions.

Supported by CIS next generation IP network video services are delivered with razor sharp images on video conferencing equipment we install set up and manage at the customer s site.

