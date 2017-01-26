Islamabad

The winter rains in the federal capital have exposed poor drainage system bad condition of various main and sector roads particularly of IJ Principal Road and streets of sectors I-9, I-10 and I-11 from where water could not be drained out during pause in spell.

The motorists faced traffic jam on the I J Principal Road and its service road along sectors I-9 and I-10 having frequent ditches and bad patches for want of any repair work. The situation is worst on the same service road between Pandora Chungi and Katarian Chungi where deep ditches have been created due to sewerage water flowing across the road.

The commuters have also complained slow pace of repair work on the I J Principal Road which is going with breaks apparently due to lack of interest on part of those at the helm of affairs of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

They feel that the MCI should complete remaining part of repair work on principal road which bears a major bulk of traffic between twin cities. Dud to delay in maintenance work, the parts of road near Pirwadhai Morr and Katarian Chungi particularly when there is continuous rain. "The traffic flow can be eased if the MCI pay attention on improvement of old service road of I J Principal and service road," one of motorists who uses the road on five working days said. According to him, the service road can divide the traffic load if it is properly maintained.

