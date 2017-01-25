LAKKI MARWAT: Five persons, including four wanted criminals, were arrested in separate actions by police in parts of the district on Tuesday.

A police party started searching vehicles on the Gambila Paharkhel Road after receiving information that Hashim Khan, a proclaimed offender, was proceeding to Paharkhel Thall from Shahmadu village. “The cops apprehended Hashim and seized a pistol and a good number of bullets from him. The same police party also captured a villager Shafiullah near Dallokhel and recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and bullets from him,” he claimed.

In Tajori, another police party arrested three proclaimed offenders, including Mashal Khan, Ghafoor Khan and Sahibullah in Bakhmal Ahmadzai and Tajori towns bordering the frontier tribal region, the official added, saying that the arrested outlaws were wanted by the police in cases of heinous nature.

POs arrested was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181557-POs-arrested/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "POs arrested" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181557-POs-arrested.