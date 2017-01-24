CITY PULSE

as Sookhay Saavun

A performance of Zamiruddin Ahmed’s “Sookhay Saavun” by Zambeel Dramatic Readings will be held at T2F on Saturday, January 28. The event starts at 7:30 pm.

Directed by Asma Mundrawala, the play features Fawad Khan, Meesum Naqvi and Asma Mundrawala.

Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Amalgamate

“Amalgamate” is a way of celebrating openness and innovation of art in terms of mediums, imagery and concept.

Curated by Aamna Hussain, the exhibition features works by artists Affan Baghpati, Ammar Faiz, Mahbub Jokhio, Onaiz Taji, Safia Sher, Samreen Sultan and Shahana Afaq.

The show opens at 5pm till Jan 26 at the Sanat Initiative.

Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Eleven

"Eleven" is an exhibition by the artists of Karachi. The art works features a response to this mega-city. An earlier edition of this exhibition held at ArtChowk in May 18th, 2012 was titled Movement; the same group of artists, Abdullah Qamer, Asad Hussain, Faheem Rao, Fraz Mateen, Nabeel Majeed, M Ismail, Noman Siddique, Rabia Shoaib, Raheela Abro, Sadia Jamal and S M Raza, now present new works showing an evolution of thought and practice, some building on earlier narratives while others push their artistic limits to explore further possibilities. The show is woven together by urban concerns and varied use of media.

The show opens at 5pm till Jan 30 at the ArtChowk Gallery.

Call 021-35300482 for more information.

The Green Room

Canvas Gallery is hosting Nazia Ejaz’s new series “The Green Room”.

Nazia graduated from the National College of Arts, Lahore (NCA). Originally from Lahore, Nazia has been living in Australia for the past 12 years. As a diasporic artist, her concerns about nostalgia, space, identity and perceptions have evolved over time.

The show remains open until Thursday January 26 from 11am to 8pm

(excluding Sunday).

Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Metamorphosis

An exhibition titled “Metamorphosis” featuring works by Hasan Raza, Maria Rehan and Mujtaba Asif will be held at the Full Circle Gallery at 5pm on Tuesday, January 24.

Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

