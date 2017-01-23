ISLAMABAD: A Directorate of Training headed by an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police was established in Central Police to supervise the training affairs.

To impart training of different modules, six specialised schools have been established in two years and these training schools include Police School of Intelligence; Police School of Public Disorder Management; Police School of Tactics; Police School of Explosive Handling; and Police School of Information Technology.

Promotion from one rank to another has been linked with successful completion of prescribed specialised trainings. These courses which were hitherto non-existent are now mandatory for every officer and advanced course for promotion of the rank of DSP and junior commission course for promotion to the rank of SP have been introduced in collaboration with Provincial Public Service Academy.

The recruits at Police Training Schools receive training in swimming, martial arts, un-armed combat, rescue operations in natural calamities, stop and search operation. Along with operational training tactics, special attention has been focused on investigative skills.

Police School of Investigation imparts recruits and officers with training in crime scene investigation course, cellular forensic course, case file management course, hot spot policing course, IT based skills investigation course, DNA, and medico-legal report analysis course.

KP police is the first police force in the country, which has a dedicated Elite Trained Women Commando Unit. The success of every reform initiative is contingent upon its sustainability, supervision, and ability to evolve.

To streamline Intelligence–based policing, modern day technique of intelligence collection through both human and technological means, KPK Police is providing training to enable officers to conduct undercover operations and ground check and to train police officers in modern intelligence and surveillance techniques. To enable officers to establish information nets in the area of responsibility, to facilitate continuous flow of information and intelligence.

KPK Police adopted various IT oriented initiatives, which include digitalization of FIR, Incorporation of CNIC and Cell number of the accused and the complainant in the FIRs. Criminal Record Verification System, Identity Verification System, Vehicle Verification System, Geo-Tagged Crime Scene and Hot-Spot Policing.

MoUs to extended cooperation in police training were signed by KP police with GI Khan University of Science and Technology, Sarhad University of Science and Technology, Peshawar; Preston University, Kohart; University of Peshawar; Khan Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan; Khyber Medical College, Peshawar; Saidu Sharif Medical College, Swat. In contrast to 2014, a 56 percent decrease in incidents of terrorism in KP was witnessed and the year 2015 proved to be most successful as the number of terrorists attacks was the lowest then during the past six years.

