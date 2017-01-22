KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday took serious notice of the media reports on derogatory remarks of Sindh Minister for Works Imdad Pitafi about Functional League woman MPA Nusrat Seher Abbasi.

A show-cause notice over the incident was issued to Pitafi by PPP Sindh President and Parliamentary Leader in the House Nisar Ahmad Khuhro.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Benazir Bhutto, tweeted that Pitafi should apologise to Nusrat Seher over the remarks.

The remarks were made during Friday’s Sindh Assembly session following an argument between the two. Nusrat Seher mocked the language skills of Pitafi, insisting that the minister read an answer out – which was written in English.

While responding to PML-F MPA, Pitafi asked her to come to his chamber to listen to the answer. The MPA was offended by the use of the phrase ‘come to my chamber’ as it has negative connotations attached to it.

Meanwhile, another PPP parliamentarian Nafisa Shah, who also happens to be the daughter of former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah, supported Nusrat. In a tweet, she said Pitafi should apologise on the floor of the assembly.

Feeling the pressure mounting on him, Pitafi said he would apologise for his behaviour during the Assembly session on Monday. “I will also go to Madam’s [Nusrat Seher Abbasi’s] house and apologise,” he said speaking to Geo News.

However Nusrat is not ready to accept just an apology. “This man has dishonoured that assembly where legislation is done to protect women. His ministry should be taken away from him as he has been a source of shame for thousands people who voted for him.”

“You cannot just harass a woman in public and then say sorry for it. I have had to face my husband, son and father. Only I know the kind of pressures I am facing,” she said, speaking to Geo News.

"If someone says something similar to Assefa, will Bilawal forgive him?" she questioned.

In a similar incident last year, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif had called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari, “a tractor-trolley” something which had offended her. Mazari has filed a case in the Islamabad High Court over the remarks.

