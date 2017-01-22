Rahat wants to maintain ‘Pak-India bridge of love’

NEW DELHI: Popular singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan says the series of events that followed the September 2016 Uri attack were anything but good and hopes that the “bridge of love” between the two nations doesn’t snap and he would perform in India soon.

According to foreign media, Rahat in telephonic conversation said, “I hope the issues get solved. But I would like to say that whatever happened in both the countries, it was very bad.”

Rahat, who faced criticism after the Uri attack, has now come up with a single “Saware” in collaboration with Indian composer-lyricist Anupama Raag. “I don’t think it will be criticised,” he said. When asked about the demand for a ban on Pakistani artistes from working in India, he said: “Artistes’ work cannot be stopped. We have always chosen the path of love. Sometimes, some elements try to damage the bridge of love. But the ones who want to use the bridge, they do.”

The video of his track was shot in Lucknow in June, but took six months to get released. “It takes time in making a video. There is post-production and lots of other matters. That’s why it took a while to release it,” he said.

“I had visited Lucknow twice before that, for shows. But I shot there for the first time for ‘Saware’.

“I had heard a lot about its palaces and historical monuments... finally got to see them. It was really hot though that time.”

Along with the response to the song, Rahat is looking forward to the tribute tour to his uncle and the late music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who died on August 16, 1997. “It will begin from April in North America,” he said. Without revealing whether he will perform in India or not, he said: “Inshallah”.

