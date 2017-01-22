Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1) I want to ask you that I have done my A-levels in sciences but now I want to go to the UK for law. Is the decision right for me? (Raza Alam, Lahore)

Ans: If you want to study law and that too in the UK, you must understand both academic and financial requirements that are connected. A good UK university will ask you to do LNAT which is a specific test to qualify for entering a law degree. Doing law in the UK is only worthwhile if you wish to pursue bar examinations and finally become a barrister otherwise you may take a route of doing a London external law degree in Pakistan and then go directly for bar or perhaps an LLM. It is important that you consider the implications that are associated from now on.

Q2) I want your suggestions about my career. I have done MBA Finance equivalent to MS/MPhil. What’s your opinion for me, what should I do further? If I continue education so in which program I will apply? (Asad Ullah, Islamabad)

Ans: First of all let me clarify MBA is not equivalent to MS or MPhil. It is a professional qualification or a conversion course that allows you to work in a business management environment and in your case in finance. If you have done your two year MBA after the two year BA then you only have sixteen years of qualifications. My suggestion to you is to find a job in your own specialism and get some hands-on experience. If you don’t find a job try to hook you up for an internship and gain some experience that will help you connect with the right people and understand the practical aspects of your career growth in the area. Further studies should only be opted once you have worked for few years so that your direction is right.

Q3) My nephew did BSc in software engineering from Pakistan. He is in England and is a British national now. He is interested in doing MSc. Your kind advice is required that out of the following three subjects in which he should do master's; 1) Networking Communication System, 2) Digital Communication System, 3) Information and Communication? (Ammar Iqbal, Karachi)

Ans: It is very difficult for me to advice your nephew if he is planning to do an MSc that will ultimately get him a good job. He will have to explore on-ground opportunities that exist in the three key areas of communication that you have mentioned, and I tend to agree that all three of them have huge demand but at present with the Brexit scenario I cannot comment on the possibilities of his finding right career opportunities in any of the areas sitting here in Pakistan.

Q4) I am a student of BA. I want to do MA English language from University of Sargodha. Which government job is suitable for me except teaching? Should I opt for the competitive exam, if yes then which? (Iqra Mumtaz, Lahore)

Ans: I am not sure about your career plans. If you are already a BA or done your bachelor's then you do not necessarily need a master's to attempt the CSS. As you may be aware the CSS is a competitive examination which involves good understanding and proficiency in English language, current affairs, Pakistan affairs, Islamic studies, basic sciences and at least one specialist subject and it requires a bit of dedication and hard work to get through. Alternatively, you can look towards applying for a job with your BA such as; the provincial government jobs for example police, excise and administrative posts that are advertised from time to time.

Q5) I am a commerce graduate (B.Com) and I am doing master's in International Relation (IR) from Karachi University and I have passed Part-I successfully. After completing M.A in (IR) what should I do for further study and job purpose. Currently I am working in a hospital in record room as a Record Officer and I have 8 years experience. I hope you must guide me (Ali Javed, Islamabad)

Ans: If you would have contacted me earlier and before commencing your master's in IR I would have advised you to go for MSc Statistics or M.Com and then perhaps go for some specialized certification as a health statistician. This area has huge demand and experts are required in the public sector both at provincial and federal governments and jobs are frequently advertised. However, now once you complete your MA in IR perhaps you can look at a teaching job or try to convert this in media whether print or electronic.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is the recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

0



0







Career counselling: questions and answers was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180857-Career-counselling-questions-and-answers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Career counselling: questions and answers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180857-Career-counselling-questions-and-answers.