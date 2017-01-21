WASHINGTON: The Trump administration intends to develop a "state of the art" missile defense system to protect against attacks from Iran and North Korea, the White House said in a policy position posted on its website on Friday. The statement, posted on the White House website within minutes of Donald Trump´s inauguration, did not provide details on whether the system would differ from those already under development, its cost or how it would be paid for.

