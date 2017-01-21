OKARA

Depalpur Additional Sessions Judge Shoaib Anwar Qureshi Friday awarded life imprisonment to two murder accused and fined them Rs200,000 each.

Accused Fateh Muhammad and Iftikhar of Haveli had killed Muhammad Asif more than two years ago in the limits of Haveli Lakha police.

If the fine remains unpaid, the accused would have to serve another six months in the prison.

BOOKED: Four fake milk manufacturers were booked under the Punjab Pure Food (PPF) Act on the report of Deputy District Health Dr Zulfiqar Ali. The authorities unearthed fake milk manufacturing factory at Satghara and recovered 20,000 litre fake milk which was destroyed on the spot.

Hazardous chemicals and powder weighing 200 kg were also seized and case was registered against the factory owner Faisal Ayub and three others.

SEIZED: Sadar police on Friday seized 40 litres brewed wine. The police checked accused bootlegger Muhammad Yaseen of 33/2R village and found wine from his possession. However, the accused fled.

