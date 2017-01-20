Pakistan sees Trump’s role in protecting water treaty

WASHINGTON: As United States is gearing up for the inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th President of the United States, Pakistan has welcomed the change in the White House with hope that new administration would play its role in resolving water dispute between Pakistan and India.

In an interview with The News, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Jalil Abbas Jilani said that the new US administration is expected to play “a more active and meaningful role” in resolving water dispute as the United States is guarantor of the Indus Water Treaty signed between two south Asian neighbours in 1960.

Trump is taking oath of his office today (Friday) at a ceremony outside the Capitol Hill in Washington.

“As far as dispute resolution with regard to Indus Water Treaty is concerned, I see the US role as one of the guarantors along with the World Bank. It will be source of concern for the US and its credibility as the global leader if any party to the Indus Water Treaty violates the sanctity of the treaty,” the ambassador said.

“That is why from the time India began its aggressive rhetoric against Pakistan, the US side is regularly engaged with both sides,” Jalil Abbasi said and added the US officials have also cautioned India against compromising the Indus Water Treaty.

“With the incoming administration, I see a more active and meaningful role to amicably resolve the water issues between Pakistan and India,” he added. The Pakistani ambassador is optimistic that under the Trump administration wide ranging and dynamic bilateral ties will further strengthen.

“We can see that this administration does not have a baggage and they are quite open and willing to hear our perspective on each of the issues of mutual interest,” he said. He said the leaders of the incoming administration have also shown their interest to work for reducing tensions in South Asia which will be a great contribution on behalf of the Trump administration in promoting peace and stability in our region.

Referring to “a good telephonic conversation” between Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and President Trump, Ambassador Jilani said both leaders looked forward to working together to strengthen the important bilateral relationship.

He said Pakistani officials in Washington had had several interactions with the incoming administration at various levels. “We are encouraged by the positive mood and approach demonstrated by the Trump team in these engagements.”

While asked about the possibility of any high-level visit from Pakistan during the first 100 days of the new President, the ambassador did not rule out such visit.

“We understand that the immediate priorities of the incoming administration are predominantly domestic which could consume most of the time. But given the fact that our initial contacts with the Trump team have been both useful and encouraging, a high-level visit from Pakistan cannot be ruled out during the first three months.”

On India, Pakistan ties the ambassador said, “Both the President-elect and his vice president have, on record, indicated their desire to mediate between Pakistan and India in a broader perspective since they realised that tension in South Asia is not in the interest of global peace.”

