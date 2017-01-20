We bowled pretty well to restrict them to 260 odd when it was

a 320 wicket: Aussie captain

KARACHI: Pakistan returned to their sloppy ways at the WACA in Perth on Thursday allowing Australia to take a 2-1 lead in their One-day International series.

As the two teams move to Sydney for the fourth game of the series, the momentum is with Australia who rode on an excellent century by their captain Steve Smith to record a seven-wicket win in Thursday’s game.

A win at the SCG on Sunday will secure the series for the Australians, who whitewashed Pakistan in the preceding three-Test series.

Pakistan, in contrast, will be looking to keep the series alive ahead of the fifth and final ODI in Adelaide on January 26. Their unimpressive showing in Perth, where they first failed to post a big enough total despite getting a good platform and later made a series of fielding lapses, make their chances of winning the series look bleak.

However, stand-in captain Mohammad Hafeez tried to sound upbeat after Thursday’s defeat stressing that the venues of the last two matches of the series – Sydney and Adelaide – will suit his team fine.

“Everyone has to lift themselves,” said Hafeez, who led Pakistan to an important victory in the second game at the MCG but was unable to impress much in Perth.

“The next two venues will suit us,” he added.

Hafeez rued the fact that his batters failed to score a 300-plus total despite getting a good platform.

“There was a platform for us to make 300 plus, but we missed our opportunity. No-balls are all part of the game, but the effort was there from the bowlers. Once you miss those chances, the pressure will always be on you,” he said.

Smith was pleased with the way his bowlers restricted Pakistan, who were at one stage perfectly place at 222-4 in 42 overs, to a modest total of 263 on what was a good batting wicket.

“We bowled pretty well in the afternoon to restrict them to 260 odd when it was a 320 wicket,” said Smith who was unbeaten at 108 when Australia won the match with five overs to spare.

Debutant Peter Handscomb scored 82 but was helped by a series of fielding lapses from Pakistan.

“Luck always helps, Handscomb is batting really nicely. He’s carrying on his form from Test cricket. He didn’t look out of place at all.

“I love batting and scoring runs, it was nice to get another big one. When you get yourself in, this is one of the best places to bat,” he said after the match.

0



0







Hafeez hopes Sydney, Adelaide will suit tourists was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180444-Hafeez-hopes-Sydney-Adelaide-will-suit-tourists/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Hafeez hopes Sydney, Adelaide will suit tourists" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180444-Hafeez-hopes-Sydney-Adelaide-will-suit-tourists.