Hafeez exudes confidence as Pakistan eye another win

KARACHI: Before their impressive six-wicket win in Melbourne on Sunday, Pakistan’s tour of Australia seemed like a nightmare.

They were whitewashed in the three Tests and also fell in the series-opening One-day International at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Experts were predicting another clean sweep by the hosts and not many were willing to question it. The Pakistani players weren’t helping their cause either.

But sometimes one single result can change things.

After beating the Aussies in their MCG stronghold, Pakistan are brimming with confidence something that was evident in the manner with which stand-in captain Mohammad Hafeez tackled the local media in Perth on Wednesday.

Before Hafeez had a Q&A and with the media, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood had announced that Australia will be looking to exploit Pakistan’s weakness against extra bounce and pace in the third ODI to be played at the WACA on Thursday (today).

But Hafeez, who will be leading Pakistan in the absence of injured captain Azhar Ali, laughed off suggestions that his team might struggle to cope with pace and bounce that the WACA wicket is likely to offer.

Hazlewood hoped for a traditionally quick Perth wicket, saying: “We know their batters don’t like that extra bounce and pace”.

Pakistan are renowned for their ability to play spin - but facing quicks on lively decks is a different story.

With the five-match ODI series locked at 1-1, Hafeez couldn’t help but chuckle when told about Hazlewood’s comments.

“I can only laugh on it,” Hafeez said.

“We are very much ready for that. That pace and bounce won’t make any difference.”

Pakistan were expected to field the same side who beat Australia by six wickets on Sunday at the MCG.

Skipper Azhar Ali will miss his second straight match with a hamstring injury, leaving Hafeez to again fill in as captain.

Pakistan’s hopes of victory were given a boost when Australia confirmed pace ace Mitchell Starc (rested) wouldn’t play in Perth along with injured allrounder Mitch Marsh (shoulder).

Billy Stanlake replaces Starc, while debutant Peter Handscomb will fill the void left by Marsh.

Australia’s top order is under pressure to perform after crashing to 5-78 and 4-86 in the opening two games of the series.

Hafeez said his team’s bowling unit were determined to maintain their same aggressive approach to try to put Australia under more pressure.

“In the last two games, our bowlers did a great job for us,” Hafeez said.

“They took wickets at the right time. They put the opposition under tremendous pressure.

“We believe if we can take three or four wickets early on, that gives you more of a chance to attack on the opposition, and that’s what our bowlers have done.”

