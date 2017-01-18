ISLAMABAD: A petitioner praying that the Hamid Mir Commission report be made public could not produce even a single application to the relevant authorities on Tuesday after he had told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the previous hearing that he filed several applications in this respect.

During the previous hearing, Justice Aamer Farooq had directed the petitioner to produce applications that he had submitted to the relevant authorities seeking publication of the report.

During the Tuesday’s hearing, his counsel told the court that it was not his client but several other persons had filed applications.

The bench however observed that it could not proceed with the instant matter unless there was an application submitted to the federal government by the petitioner for the publication of report.

The petitioner’s counsel requested the court to fix the matter before some other bench.

The judge then referred the matter to the IHC chief justice.

