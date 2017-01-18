A delegation of the All Sindh Private School Association called on Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra in his office on Tuesday.

District Central President Shakil Ahmed Khan along with the presidents of other districts of Karachi and the information secretary were present on this occasion.

The delegation apprised the deputy mayor of their work and future plans for providing better education to poor and deserving students.

The deputy mayor appreciated their efforts and expressed hope that such endeavours for raising the standard of education for children who belonged to poor and middle class family would result in bringing improvement in the educational system.

