PHNOM PENH: Cambodia has suspended joint military exercises with the United States this year that were due to have been held for the eighth year in a row, a defence ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Cambodia was too busy preparing for local elections in June to be able to take part in the Angkor Sentinel exercises, Chhum Socheat said.

He rejected any connection to Cambodia´s strengthening ties with China.

The exercises have usually been held in the spring. A US Embassy spokesman in Phnom Penh did not respond to Reuters request for comment on the suspension of the annual drill, which is designed to prepare for natural disasters and humanitarian work as well as to foster military cooperation.

As China´s influence in the region has grown, so Cambodia´s ties with Beijing have strengthened.

0



0







Cambodia suspends military drill with US was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179724-Cambodia-suspends-military-drill-with-US/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cambodia suspends military drill with US" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179724-Cambodia-suspends-military-drill-with-US.