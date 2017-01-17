Traffic on the road

Print Story
Traffic on the roadJanuary 17, 2017
Motorists have been facing traffic jams on the Hazara road for the the past 2 to 3 years. Heavy vehicles like buses, trucks, trailers and vans block the road completely. On top of this, the railway crossing at around 5kms from Abbottabad Morr is adding more to the miseries of commuters as the gate keeper closes the gate much before the arrival of a train. This results in the formation of long queues of vehicles —at times more than 3kms long – holding the traffic.
In order to cope with the serious situation and for the smooth flow of traffic, the ?concerned authorities are requested to take notice of the aforementioned situation and adopt appropriate measures at the earliest
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad