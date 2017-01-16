New probe proves offshore assets of PM: Imran

PML-N says Imran has become mental patient

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Sunday that a new probe has proved offshore assets of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a public rally here, the PTI chief termed the ongoing Panama case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children a war against corruption, adding that the country will soon be rid of the ‘Sharif mafia’.

“If we win this war against corruption, our country will head to a new era of prosperity,” he said.

Imran claimed that Nawaz Sharif looted the nation’s wealth through money laundering. He reiterated that the PM had been caught in the Panama Papers case.

“I am not going to spare the corrupt looters till I am alive,” he said.

The PTI chief expressed the hope that his party would win the ‘war against corruption’ and build a ‘Naya Pakistan’. Mocking the ruling government, Imran said he was forming a ‘corruption team’ that will be led by Nawaz Sharif.

He vowed to build a hospital in DG Khan, after launching the same venture in Karachi.

“We need to make a New Pakistan where the poor could get their rights and the basic necessities of life,” Imran said.

He claimed that Prime Nawaz Sharif’s government was soon going to end.

“Almighty Allah has taken suo moto notice against Nawaz Sharif on the Panama scandal,” Imran said.

He said the prime minister’s corruption was exposed in the PanamaLeaks, however, he was trying to escape the investigation in the Supreme Court.

“Nawaz’s counsel says the Sharif family purchased the Mayfair apartments in 2006 but the BBC has revealed that the properties were purchased in 1990s,” Imran said.

The cricketer-turned-politician went on to say that Nawaz was trapped and had no option but to leave power.

“If Nawaz failed to prove the London flats were owned by the Qatari prince in 1993, then he would leave and if he failed to prove Maryam was not the beneficial owner of London properties, he would still have to leave,” he said.

Imran declared the government was responsible for the poor performance of the Pakistan cricket team and said the performance will remain the same when ‘favourite’ people will head the Pakistan Cricket Board. He said Pakistan had lost five Test matches recently and now Nawaz Sharif and Najam Sethi should be sent to play the matches. He said Pakistan has amazing cricket talent. He said the PTI, after coming to power, will bring a system of merit in cricket after which the team will become unbeatable.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran has become a mental patient in envy to the prime minister.

In a statement, Marriyum said instead of levelling baseless allegations in public meetings, Imran should come up with evidences in the court. The minister said Imran has failed to prove even a single allegation against the Sharifs as Maryam Nawaz was not the owner of London property.

Marriyum said the PTI chief should show the nation the KP school where his children were studying. She said Imran Khan was worried about the popularity of the prime minister and was feeling envious. She said she was praying to Allah for bringing Imran to the right path.

She congratulated Imran on the prime minister’s scheduled departure to Davos where he would attend the World Economic Forum. The minister said Allah Almighty never forgives liars.

0



0







New probe proves offshore assets of PM: Imran was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179523-New-probe-proves-offshore-assets-of-PM-Imran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "New probe proves offshore assets of PM: Imran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179523-New-probe-proves-offshore-assets-of-PM-Imran.